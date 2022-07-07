Malahat highway traffic snarled by truck fire

The Trans-Canada Highway was reduced to single-lane traffic in both directions due to a transport truck fire Thursday morning.

Fire crews attended the scene at Split Rock Lookout, approximately two kilometres south of Mill Bay, around 6 a.m.

Contractor Emcon Services initially closed the southbound lane and detoured all northbound traffic through the Split Rock pullout, before the highway was partially reopened.

Heavy congestion and delays persisted through the area until after 10 a.m. when the scene was cleared.