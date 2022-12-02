Malahat highway to see more overnight delays, province warns

Drivers travelling overnight on the Trans-Canada Highway through Goldstream Provincial Park should expect delays next week as crews conduct geotechnical work.

The province says delays of up to 20 minutes will occur as Malahat traffic is reduced to a single alternating lane between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Dec. 5, 6 and 7.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said the delays would "allow crews to conduct geotechnical investigations for future planning purposes."

Drivers are advised to follow the directions of traffic-management signs and personnel and to be prepared for winter conditions.