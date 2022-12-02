Malahat highway to see more overnight delays, province warns

Repairs underway on the Malahat highway on Dec. 2, 2021. (BC Transportation / Twitter) Repairs underway on the Malahat highway on Dec. 2, 2021. (BC Transportation / Twitter)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario