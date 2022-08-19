Malahat highway reopens after truck carrying live chickens crashes

The Malahat highway has reopened after it was closed in both directions for several hours Friday morning after a truck carrying live chickens crashed near the Split Rock lookout.

Travellers were detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road, while oversized vehicles were being sent through West Shawnigan Lake Road.

Drivers were detoured off the Trans-Canada Highway at Shawnigan Lake Road and Shawnigan-Mill Bay Road. (CTV News)

"It was a poultry truck that crashed," said Stew Westwood, operations manager with highway maintenance contractor Emcon Services. "It took out a bunch of barriers."

The highway was closed due to the crash around 4 a.m. and reopened around 9 a.m.