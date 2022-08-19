Malahat highway reopens after truck carrying live chickens crashes

The scene of the traffic incident on the Malahat highway on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Andy Heslop) The scene of the traffic incident on the Malahat highway on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Andy Heslop)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario