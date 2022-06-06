Malahat highway reopens after crash

The southbound lanes of the Malahat highway have reopend after a crash shut down the lanes near Goldstream Provincial Park on Monday morning.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred on the highway between Finlayson Arm Road and Westshore Parkway.

The traffic monitoring system warned drivers to "expect major delays" and congestion in the area as of 10 a.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash, according to DriveBC.