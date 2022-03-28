Malahat highway flood repairs to begin this spring: B.C. government

Permanent repairs are set to begin this spring on a flood-damaged section on the Trans-Canada Highway on Vancouver Island.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Monday it has posted a tender for bids to repair the section of the Malahat highway that washed out amid flooding in November.

The project will involve restoring 50 metres of the northbound lane at Tunnel Hill, north of Finlayson Arm Road, as well as replacing an 80-metre retaining wall and repairing the drainage system and ensuring slope stability.

The province says the fix is the first of the permanent repairs planned in the wake of the historic flooding across parts of Vancouver Island and southwestern B.C. last fall.

"All permanent repair projects will improve resilience to future extreme weather events, part of the province’s commitment to building back better to ensure B.C.'s infrastructure is better able to withstand the impacts of climate change," the ministry said in a statement.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring with efforts made to minimize traffic delays during peak times and perform work overnight when possible. However, delays are expected, with periods of single-lane alternating traffic and short, intermittent full closures, the province said.