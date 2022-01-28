BREAKING
Malahat crash sends 1 to hospital in serious condition
The collision happened in the northbound lanes near the Malahat summit, according to police. (Brittney Marie Seymour)
One person was taken to hospital in serious condition after a crash between a flatbed truck and a pickup truck on the Malahat highway Friday.
The collision happened just before 1 p.m. and closed the highway in both directions until 2:30 p.m.
