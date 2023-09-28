Malahat crash closes highway in both directions

Vancouver Island

    The Malahat highway was closed in both directions near Bamberton on Thursday afternoon due to a vehicle crash.

    The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said crews were on scene to clear the area.

    A detour us in effect from Mill Bay to Malahat via Shawnigan Lake-Mill Bay Road.

    Photos submitted to CTV News show first responders on scene next to a large truck on its side with black smoke rising into the air.

