Major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Ucluelet

Victoria -

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) and local RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead in Ucluelet, B.C.

Mounties were contacted Tuesday after the man's body was discovered inside a business on Peninsula Road.

The VIIMCU was contacted and investigators are still trying to determine the events that led to the man's death.

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into the case.

Investigators are not releasing the man's identity at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.