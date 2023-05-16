Low-flying helicopters on Vancouver Island are mapping gas lines: FortisBC

FortisBC says it has contracted a helicopter company to assess gas lines across the Capital Regional District this month.

The aerial inspection occurs each year to make sure that natural gas lines are safe and in working condition.

"As part of our integrity management program, we inspect sections [of] our gas transmission lines each year to detect small issues before they become larger problems," said FortisBC spokesperson Holly Harrison in a statement Monday.

FortisBC has hired Talon Helicopters to conduct the aerial inspection, which uses LiDAR (light detection and ranging) mapping of the gas lines.

The LiDAR mapping requires the helicopters to fly at low altitudes, which has been approved by Transport Canada for the annual inspection, according to FortisBC.

FortisBC says aerial surveys are faster and safer than deploying field crews to inspect the lines.

The inspections are scheduled to take place between May 1 and June 15 at 12 communities across the CRD.

There's no exact dates for when helicopters will be in specific communities because the schedules can change depending on weather conditions and wildfires, according to FortisBC.

The helicopters will fly over the following 12 communities this month:

City of Colwood

City of Langford

City of Victoria

District of Central Saanich

District of Metchosin

District of North Saanich

District of Oak Bay

District of Saanich

District of Sooke

Town of Sidney

Town of View Royal

Township of Esquimalt

A map of where the helicopters will be flying can be found below. FortisBC says the time that helicopters will be present over a given community will be "minimal."