'Loved by everyone she met': Victim of fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash identified

Nevaeh Wittneben, 16, was on her way snowboarding when the car she was riding in with her boyfriend crashed near the highway's intersection with Fisher Road. (GoFundMe) Nevaeh Wittneben, 16, was on her way snowboarding when the car she was riding in with her boyfriend crashed near the highway's intersection with Fisher Road. (GoFundMe)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened

Drones that the Kremlin said were launched by Ukraine flew deep inside Russian territory, including one that got within 100 kilometres of Moscow, signalling breaches in Russian defences as President Vladimir Putin ordered stepped-up protection at the border.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario