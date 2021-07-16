VICTORIA -- Victoria police say a $10,000 engagement ring that was reported missing last month has been returned, after it was found by local community member.

The ring, which was first reported missing on June 28, was returned Friday afternoon, according to Victoria police.

The person who found the ring, which was last seen in an office building in the 3000-block of Shelbourne Street on June 11, reportedly recognized the pricey piece of jewelry from a Facebook post.

They turned it in to the VicPD special municipal constable who was working the front desk on Friday, who then reached out to the owner.

Police say the owner was able to verify the ring was theirs with "substantial proof" and was emotional when it was returned.

"I am just so grateful and thankful," the owner told Victoria police. "This just really means so much to me."