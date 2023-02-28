'Losses up to $10M': YMCA in Langford in dire need of additional funding

Langford’s YMCA/YWCA building is in troubled waters. Never once has it turned a profit, and the losses continue to pile up.

"We’ve accumulated losses of up to $10 million as of the end of 2022," said Derek Gent, CEO of the YMCA-YWCA Vancouver Island branch.

Opened in 2016, the 60,000-square-foot building is owned by Westhills Development. The City of Langford and the YMCA agreed to lease the facility for 25 years.

The YMCA board has now asked Langford to double its yearly financial contributions to the operation, or the YMCA may close the pool in a month. "From $950,000 a year to $1.9 million through a services agreement," said Gent.

On Monday night, Langford council met during a committee of the whole meeting to discuss the proposal. It voted to move the issue ahead to the next public council meeting on March 16.

A possible option is for Langford to buy the building outright and manage the facility itself.

"The alternative for Langford, if we decide to move back from providing service there, is that Langford would occupy the building, be responsible for the lease and would have to find a new operator," said Gent.

Neighbourhood residents say they enjoy having the facility available.

"It’s convenient, really close to the school and close to home," said Zoltan Peter who has been a YMCA member for a number of years.

"All my friends have a membership here and it’s where we all go to the gym together," said resident Kaleb De Medeiros.

But the community asset is now in jeopardy.

Without the additional funding, the YMCA said it would have to start closing the facility as of March 31.

The YMCA is confident it will get a bailout from the city because if it doesn’t, millions in losses will sink the swimming pool.