'Losses up to $10M': YMCA in Langford in dire need of additional funding

The YMCA-YWCA in Langford, B.C., is shown. Feb. 28, 2023. (CTV News) The YMCA-YWCA in Langford, B.C., is shown. Feb. 28, 2023. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023

There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.

Document reveals first known Canadian UFO study in nearly 30 years now underway

The Canadian government's top scientist has launched a study into UFOs and will release a public report by mid-2024. Outlined in a February 2023 PowerPoint presentation obtained by CTVNews.ca, the study seeks to understand how unidentified aerial phenomena reports are handled in Canada, and to offer recommendations for improvements if needed.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario