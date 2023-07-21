Look inside the new Hullo ferries set to launch between Nanaimo and Vancouver

On Aug. 14, the highly anticipated Hullo passenger ferry service from Nanaimo to Vancouver will start sailing across the Strait of Georgia. Media and community members got a tour of one of the vessels Thursday.

Spuhéls, along with its sister ship sthuqi', will call the Nanaimo cruise ship terminal home. The two vessels are identical and can seat 354 passengers per sailing.

Within days, people will be able to pre-book their own preferred seats online for the Aug. 14 launch and onward. (CTV News)

In partnership with the Snuneymuxw First Nation, the high-speed ferries will take passengers multiple times a day from the Nanaimo cruise ship to the Vancouver convention centre in a little more than an hour.

"Downtown to downtown, it's very fast and modern," says Alastair Caddick, CEO of Hullo.

Approximately 70 staff have been hired and around six to 10 will be on board for each sailing.

Within days, people will be able to pre-book their own preferred seats online for the Aug. 14 launch and onward.

"It's 100 per cent reservable, like the airline model. You'll know you're on that sailing and you don't need to stress about it," says Caddick.

Hullo ferries in Nanaimo. (CTV News)

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog was one of those who toured the vessel Thursday afternoon.

"I think people are going to be really, really happy to take this service," says Krog.

"I think this one will work because you've got the population, you've got the interest and the investors who understand this is a long-term proposal," says Krog.

Hullo ferries interior. (CTV News)

In preparation for the launch, staff are currently being trained and the vessels will also be doing trial runs across the strait.