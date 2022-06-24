Long-time Victoria councillor not running for re-election after 20 years

Long-time Victoria councillor not running for re-election after 20 years

(Charlayne Thornton-Joe/Facebook) (Charlayne Thornton-Joe/Facebook)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario