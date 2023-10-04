Vancouver Island

    • Long-necked marine reptile from 80 million years ago to become B.C.'s fossil emblem

    A fossil of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. A marine reptile that lived 80 million years ago on Vancouver Island could soon be designated as British Columbia's provincial fossil emblem after a five year effort by local paleontology enthusiasts and a private members bill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pat Trask A fossil of a Puntledge River elasmosaur is shown at the Museum and Palaeontology Centre in Courtenay, B.C. in this undated handout photo. A marine reptile that lived 80 million years ago on Vancouver Island could soon be designated as British Columbia's provincial fossil emblem after a five year effort by local paleontology enthusiasts and a private members bill. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Pat Trask
    VICTORIA -

    A large, fierce-looking marine reptile with a mouthful of pointy teeth that made its home about 80 million years ago in Vancouver Island waters could soon become British Columbia's official fossil emblem.

    Tourism Minister Lana Popham introduced legislation Wednesday that, if passed, will see the 12-metre Puntledge River elasmosaur added to B.C.'s list of provincial symbols after a five-year recognition effort by local paleontology enthusiasts.

    The first elasmosaur fossils in B.C. were found in 1988 along the Puntledge River in the Comox Valley, and are now on display at the Courtenay and District Museum and Palaeontology Centre.

    In 2018, the elasmosaur won a provincewide contest seeking additions to B.C.'s list of official symbols.

    “B.C. has a rich and diverse variety of fossils and fossil deposits, resulting from the complex geological processes that formed our province,” Popham said. “Adding a fossil emblem to our official provincial symbol is a great way to increase awareness about our natural, physical, geologic provincial history.”

    The legislation will add a section to B.C.'s Provincial Symbols and Honours Act to recognize the long-necked predator as a symbol of the province, she said.

    Popham said the legislation is based largely on a private member's bill introduced in February by Courtenay-Comox New Democrat MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

    Leonard said she and the community staged a “relentless” effort to have the elasmosaur recognized as the provincial fossil.

    Comox-area paleontology enthusiast Mike Trask and his daughter, Heather, found the first elasmosaur fossil in November 1988, she said.

    Its discovery marked the first fossil of its kind found west of the Canadian Rockies, Leonard said.

    “The story is inspiring of the family, the discovery in our community, the opportunities that present themselves for our whole province that is fossil-rich but nobody knows it,” she said. “It's a point of pride in our community and an opportunity for the whole province.”

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News