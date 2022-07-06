Logging truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash near Campbell River

The driver of a logging truck was airlifted to hospital in Victoria after he was pinned inside the vehicle following a rollover crash on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called at 11:18 a.m. to a crash near Duncan Bay Road, south of Campbell River, B.C.

Rescuers extricated the driver from the truck and he was flown by helicopter to Victoria General Hospital for treatment, the fire captain said. (CTV News)

Campbell River fire Capt. John Vaton says the driver was conscious but trapped inside the cab of the truck when firefighters arrived.

"He's in some pain but when he left the scene he was conscious," Vaton added.

Fire crews were able to stabilize the truck, which lost much of its load over an embankment on the side of the road.