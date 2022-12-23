Loaded moving van among $100K in stolen property recovered after West Shore theft spree

Three people have been arrested as police investigate a string of thefts from West Shore businesses and construction sites this fall, including the theft of a loaded moving van.

Police say the five-tonne moving van contained $90,000 worth of personal belongings when it was recovered in Shirley, B.C.

Investigators say the stolen moving truck had been loaded with stolen goods at a residence near the 2300-block of Sooke Road in Colwood, B.C.

The West Shore RCMP say the stolen items were being transported to and from the property using a stolen Chevy Silverado pickup truck, which was also recovered by police.

Investigators determined the stolen goods were linked to five reported break-ins and thefts from construction sites from September to November.

Most of the stolen items were expensive tools and construction equipment, police said.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a home of one of the suspects and uncovered several stolen items, "including a large amount of the stolen tools from the above mentioned break-ins as well as the personal belongings that were inside the moving truck," police said.

Approximately $200,000 worth of stolen goods were reported from the break-ins. To date, police have recovered approximately $100 000 worth of stolen property and much of it has been returned to its owners, police said.

"This investigation is ongoing, and we are still looking for a number of outstanding stolen items," Cpl. Danny Grieve of the West Shore RCMP crime reduction unit said in a statement.

Police are still searching for a stolen Bobcat S70 skid-steer loader and a Bobcat E20 excavator. Both pieces of equipment may still have the Deckadence Construction logo on them, police said.

Nicolas Banks, 36, has been charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime; two counts of theft under $5,000; and one count of trafficking stolen property, police said.

The two other suspects were arrested but not named by police. They include a 51-year-old man arrested for one count of trafficking stolen property, three counts of possession of stolen property, and one count of mischief to property; as well as a 38-year-old woman arrested for one count of possession of stolen property and one count of trafficking stolen property.

All three suspects are scheduled to appear in court in January, police said.