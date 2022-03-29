'Literally a life and death decision for some': UVic pushes ahead with end to mask mandate
It’s official, the University of Victoria will not make masks mandatory once again in indoor spaces on campus.
The policy comes after the university's senate recommended that masks be brought back until the end of April, after exams.
On Monday night, however, UVic's board of governors voted down that recommendation.
"This is literally a life and death situation for some people," said Victoria Wyatt of the University of Victoria’s faculty association.
Wyatt sits on the senate and holds the portfolio of equity and inclusion with the university's faculty association.
She says the abrupt decision by the university to drop the mandate caught many students and faculty members off guard, especially for those living in multi-generational homes and those with underlying health conditions.
"These people will be more at risk when they need to be in crowded indoor spaces for extended periods of time among people who are not wearing masks," said Wyatt.
ENCOURAGED, NOT REQUIRED
In a statement Tuesday, UVic said it is following the guidance provided by the provincial health office, but still encourages people to continue to wear masks.
"We continue to strongly encourage people to wear masks indoors on campus which is communicated widely including at building entrances and on digital signage," said Denise Helm with UVic communications.
Students on campus say most people continue to wear masks indoors as of Tuesday.
"In my class this morning, every single person was wearing a mask and the teachers included," said Kaylee Traut, a UVic student.
"I always wear a mask in my classes and most people in all my classes wear masks as well," said Mckinley Cooke, another UVic Student.
As the debate wraps up on campus, with the board of governors voting down mandatory face coverings, B.C.’s human rights commissioner has penned a letter to the provincial health officer.
That letter is asking that she, once again, mandate masks throughout the province up until the pandemic is over.
"Telling people that you may need to learn to live with the risk of death from sending your kids to school or the risk of serious illness by participating in public life, that’s unacceptable from a human rights perspective," said Kasari Govender, B.C. Human Rights Commissioner.
Health Minister Adrian Dix defended Dr. Bonnie Henry’s decision to life the mandate.
"I do recall questions at this very microphone about why we hadn’t taken decisions on some of these measures when other jurisdictions had, but we’ve taken a balanced approach and we’re going to continue to do so," said Dix.
It's a decision that some on the UVic campus say came too soon.
