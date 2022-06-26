'Linen heist' on Quadra Island leaves resort out $1,500 worth of supplies, RCMP say

Mounties on Quadra Island are investigating what they call a "linen heist" at a local resort.

The incident happened on June 13, but was first reported to Quadra RCMP on Thursday, according to a news release.

The manager of Taku Resort reported that "an unknown individual broke into the laundry room and stole over $1,500 worth of linens," including rags, towels and bed sheets, police said.

The thief also stole money from a cash register before departing, Mounties said, adding that the resort has since increased its security and added more cameras.

Quadra RCMP ask anyone with knowledge of the crime to contact them at 250-285-3631. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.