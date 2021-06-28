VICTORIA -- A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Olympic qualifying men's basketball tournament in Victoria.

The FIBA Olympic qualifier takes place at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre from June 29 to July 4, 2021.

The province announced Monday that 10 per cent of the available seats in the arena would be allowed to be occupied by spectators during games on July 1, July 3 and July 4, after provincial health officials approved a variance to public health orders.

Earlier this month, the tournament’s organizing committee asked health officials to allow up to 10 per cent spectator capacity at Victoria's 7,400-seat arena.

The tournament will feature the national basketball teams of Greece, China, Turkey, Uruguay, the Czech Republic and Canada, who are all competing for a single spot at the Tokyo Olympics, which start next month.

“With the Olympic and Paralympic Games set to go forward this summer, I am thrilled that Victoria is welcoming one of the Olympic basketball qualifiers,” said Premier John Horgan in a statement Monday. “Sports have had a profound impact on my life and made a positive difference in the lives of countless British Columbians. Not only will this event give kids and young athletes the chance to be inspired by some of the most talented players in the world, it is an excellent way to showcase to the world that B.C. is a destination of choice for safe events as we take careful steps toward putting the pandemic behind us.”

The tournament will be played on the same floor where the Toronto Raptors won their NBA title in 2019 after the floor was bought from the Oracle Arena in California.