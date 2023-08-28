Lightning sparks out-of-control wildfires on Vancouver Island

At least six new wildfires were found burning out of control in a provincial park on Vancouver Island Monday.

The largest of the new fires found in Strathcona Provincial Park measured approximately 60 hectares by 10 a.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The fire, near Tlools Lake, is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

Five other fires discovered burning out of control in the park on Monday varied in size from less than a hectare to just over two hectares, and are also believed to be the result of lightning or other natural causes.

Provincial firefighters are monitoring the blazes but are not actively fighting them due to their remote and rugged location far from populations or property.

There are currently no evacuation orders or alerts associated with any of the fires in Strathcona Provincial Park.

Meanwhile, officials in the B.C. Interior say the number of properties that were destroyed or significantly damaged by recent wildfires around Lake Okanagan has increased to 189, as the region moves from response to recovery.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund has told a briefing that the destructive McDougall Creek fire is still burning out of control, but the battle against the blaze is now in the hills above the community, "not in the streets and neighbourhoods."

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says the properties newly assessed as destroyed or badly damaged are all in West Kelowna or a nearby rural area.

The BC Wildfire Service says more than 250 firefighters and field staff continue to battle the Grouse complex of fires around Lake Okanagan, with more than two-thirds devoted to the 126-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire that swept down on West Kelowna on Aug. 17.

Persistent heat is meanwhile expected to continue Monday in parts of British Columbia as the province battles almost 400 active wildfires.

Environment Canada says several communities in northern B.C. are facing heat warnings, with daily high temperatures predicted to reach in excess of 30 degrees.

Wildfire smoke has also led to large swaths of British Columbia being placed under air quality advisories, which cover Metro Vancouver, much of Vancouver Island and communities such as Whistler, Kamloops, Kelowna, Golden, Fernie, Quesnel, Prince George and Smithers.

Firefighters had said they were anticipating potentially more challenging weather conditions this week after last week brought heavy rainfall to the Okanagan and Shuswap regions, helping crews turn the corner on a number of major blazes.

Residents of the Shuswap region who were forced from their homes by a destructive wildfire just over a week ago will soon learn the fate of their properties.

Derek Sutherland, director of the emergency operations centre for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, says staff would start reaching out to residents on Monday.

He told a briefing Sunday that the estimated number of properties destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire is unchanged at 131, with another 37 sustaining damage.

With files from The Canadian Press