LifeLabs sites temporarily close in Victoria, Langford

The locations that are temporarily closing are at 1990 Fort Street and 2945 Jacklin Road. (File photo) The locations that are temporarily closing are at 1990 Fort Street and 2945 Jacklin Road. (File photo)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener