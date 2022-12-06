'Left syrup paw prints': Bears break into Nanaimo home, raid pantry while homeowners inside
A Nanaimo, B.C., couple has quite the story to tell after a mother bear and two cubs broke into their home and raided their kitchen last week.
A home surveillance camera recorded the bears entering the home along Meadow Drive through a pet door in the early hours of Friday morning, around 3:45 a.m.
Michael Kellam tells CTV News that he and his wife woke up to the sound of their dog, Mollie, barking wildly in a way that they had never heard before.
Kellam's wife, Jacqueline Kellan, sprung from their bed and opened their bedroom door, followed shortly be Michael.
Jacqueline was about a metre into the hallway when Michael heard his wife say "bear."
"I have an image of that bear seared into my memory as she looked back at us in the light spilling out from the bedroom lights, which Jacqueline had flicked on," he told CTV News on Tuesday.
The couple quickly ran back to their bedroom, shut the door and called 911.
MIDNIGHT SNACK
Michael says the mother bear stayed inside the house for about 10 minutes, while one cub stayed for about 30 minutes and the other cub stayed for about an hour.
The bears devoured nearly all of the apples and oranges kept inside the kitchen, and nibbled on some of the pet food meant for the couple's dog and two cats.
Homeowner Michael Kellam says the house was in worse shape directly after the feast, and that these photos were taken after a bit of cleanup had already taken place. (Michael Kellam)Michael says the bears also got into a bottle of caramel syrup which had fallen on its sideand leaked all over the kitchen floor.
"They licked up quite a bit but then walked through the puddle and left syrup paw prints about the kitchen and back hall," he said.
While the house was left in a mess, Michael says there was very little damage done to the home, except for the pet door that the bears had come in through.
The homeowner says the bears had broken the pet door open to fit inside.
"Miraculously, the cupboard doors aren't scratched or damaged," said Michael. "Not sure how they managed to open everything so carefully but my wife says they were quite polite."
SEARCHING THE HOME
While waiting inside his bedroom for police to arrive, Michael thought it would be best to get the bears to leave the house if possible.
He began searching the home cautiously while clapping his hands and banging against the wall to alert the bears of his position, while also yelling at the mother bear to "find its own home."
As he approached the kitchen he heard some noise coming from another hallway and retreated back to his bedroom. After several minutes, he began the search again, this time hearing nothing in the house.
He approached his kitchen expecting the door to be open, assuming that the bears got inside because someone had forgotten to lock the door.
However, he found that the pet door had been burst open, with food strewn about the kitchen.
Homeowner Michael Kellam says the house was in worse shape directly after the feast, and that these photos were taken after a bit of cleanup had already taken place. (Michael Kellam)Shortly after, a police officer arrived carrying a large rifle. He searched the home and confirmed there were no animals inside and informed Michael that he thought he had heard some noise coming from a slope beside the house.
The bears weren't found that night and conservation officers were alerted of the incident.
CONSERVATION OFFICERS ON THE CASE
One day later, the bears returned and were spotted meandering about the Kellams' yard.
The BC Conservation Officers Service says it has set up traps in the area, and that the bears have also broken into several cars in the neighbourhood.
The bears are pictured at the Kellam house just north of Nanaimo, B.C. (Michael Kellam)
"I will say, everyone has been excellent from the police dispatcher, the responding officer and the conservation officer that we've had the most interaction with," said Michael.
The BCCOS is encouraging everyone to lock up all animal attractants for the time being, such as garbage, pet food and bird seed.
Anyone who spots a bear is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.
"Bears that enter occupied homes and obtain food rewards are an extreme public safety risk," said the BCCOS in a statement.
For now, the Kellams have boarded up the broken pet door and are looking to buy a new door that doesn't include a pet door at all.
The now-boarded up pet door is shown. (Michael Kellam)
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
'Bring them back!': Calls to bring Canadians home from Syria come from inside and outside of court
'Bring them back!' activists yell at lawyers as they walk into the Federal Court in Ottawa, where a judge will decide whether or not to order the Canadian government to repatriate more than 40 Canadians imprisoned in northeast Syria.
$4.6B in COVID-19 financial aid went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Literary world rallies around debut author after tweet about disappointing book signing
Having a poor turnout for a book signing is something every author dreads, but after debut author Chelsea Banning tweeted her disappointment after an event, the literary community came together to share countless stories of their own event disappointments to uplift one another.
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.
Federal Court of Appeal upholds all but one rule on airline compensation
The Federal Court of appeal says it will uphold all but one of the rules that bolster compensation for air passengers subjected to delayed flights and damaged luggage.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Canadians look to side hustles to make up for inflation pressure, but at what cost?
Canadians' budgets are being stretched thin as the cost of living climbs -- and to compensate, some are taking on a side hustle.
Vancouver
-
Flu blamed for deaths of 6 children across B.C. in recent weeks, doctors told
Doctors have been told six children across British Columbia have died from the flu over the past two weeks, CTV News has learned.
-
Parents confused by B.C. 'vaccine blitz,' citing long waits for kids' flu shots
With B.C. now on a so-called "vaccine blitz," some parents are telling CTV News they've been waiting weeks to get their kids in for a flu shot.
-
B.C. court orders woman to forfeit $150K deposit after she backed out of home purchase due to foreign buyers tax
The would-be buyer of a nearly $3 million home on Vancouver's west side, who backed out of the purchase after learning B.C.'s foreign buyers tax would apply to her, has been ordered to forfeit her deposit.
Edmonton
-
Physicians worry surge in influenza, other viruses, could last several more months in Alberta
Alberta is three months into influenza season and pediatric hospitals in particular are feeling the pressure of what Alberta Health Services is calling an "unprecedented" season.
-
'This should be unacceptable': ATA says class sizes too large, students lacking support
A recent survey suggests class sizes in the province are too high, and teachers believe some students are being left without the support they need to succeed.
-
Alberta secures 5 million bottles of children's pain and fever meds to distribute across province, then country
Alberta Health Services has procured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen and will distribute the drugs first across the province, then across Canada, the Alberta government says.
Toronto
-
Ontario energy company to issue more than $2.6 in customer credits after billing error
An Ontario energy company that was overcharging customers until earlier this year will provide one-time credits totalling more than $2.6 million, the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) confirmed Tuesday.
-
Toronto police identify man fatally stabbed in east end
Toronto police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in the east end early Tuesday morning.
-
Toronto man loses $50,000 to cryptocurrency investment scam
A Toronto man says he is devastated after losing $50,000 trying to invest in cryptocurrency.
Calgary
-
Knee surgery livestreamed 'direct from the OR' for Calgary high school students
While many Calgary high school students are used to video learning, a livestream lesson took it to a whole new level by showing a total knee replacement surgery live from start to finish.
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault in off-duty incident
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection to an off-duty incident from 2021.
-
Physicians worry surge in influenza, other viruses, could last several more months in Alberta
Alberta is three months into influenza season and pediatric hospitals in particular are feeling the pressure of what Alberta Health Services is calling an "unprecedented" season.
Montreal
-
'More relevant than ever': Montreal holds tribute to 14 women killed in Polytechnique shooting
A commemoration was held Tuesday evening at the Kondiaronk lookout on Mount Royal to honour the memory of the women murdered in the massacre at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique on Dec. 6, 1989.
-
Quebec announces $650 million to protect 30 per cent of its territory by 2030
Quebec is taking advantage of the opening of the Conference of the Parties (COP15) on biodiversity in Montreal to announce an investment of $650 million to ensure the protection of 30 per cent of its territory by 2030.
-
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments from Groupe CH that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments made on Instagram against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Atlantic
-
Growing calls for Maritime police to help businesses deal with increasing social problems
Some Maritime businesses are pushing for front-line police officers to start patrolling neighbourhoods on foot as they once did.
-
Influenza combined with other viruses create a dire situation in New Brunswick
New numbers from the province are helping to highlight how bad the flu is in New Brunswick right now and it’s not the only viruses sweeping through the region.
-
Cape Breton seniors who lost long-time home in fire overwhelmed by community support
A Cape Breton couple is counting their blessings after making it out of their long-time home that was destroyed by fire on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'No hope' of successful recovery of alleged serial killer's victims in landfill: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service believes the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are in a landfill north of the city, but say the recovery of their bodies is likely impossible.
-
Southern Manitoba under extreme cold warning, -40 wind chills expected
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) warns a blast of frigid arctic air will bring a period of extreme wind chill values to southern Manitoba overnight.
-
Manitoba man facing jail time after 3D-printed pistols found in home
A Manitoba man has been sentenced to jail time after a Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) investigation led to the seizure of several guns, including 3D-printed pistols.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional council reverses decision on lifetime benefits
Waterloo regional council has scrapped a plan that would have given councillors health benefits for life.
-
Two youths charged after weapons incident at Kitchener high school
Waterloo regional police have charged two youths following reports of a weapons incident at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute on Tuesday.
-
Police seize nearly two dozen guns from Cambridge home
A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police seized nearly two dozen guns from a Cambridge home.
Regina
-
Yorkton apartment fire possibly related to arson: Fire chief
Emergency crews remained on the scene of an apartment fire in Yorkton, Sask. on Tuesday afternoon that could be connected to arson.
-
'Very detrimental': SLGA workers call for liquor stores to remain open amid closures
About a dozen SLGA employees came to the Saskatchewan Legislative building to ask that their liquor stores remain open. Michelle Zimmer is a 17 year employee in Saskatoon.
-
Wind chills below -40 expected as extreme cold warnings blanket Sask.
Wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 are expected throughout Saskatchewan on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
New temporary solution to Barrie's homeless crisis is nearly operational
A new temporary solution to Barrie's homelessness crisis is nearly operational, with 50 beds expected to be filled throughout the cold winter months.
-
Pharmacist thrown to the ground, assaulted during robbery
A Newmarket pharmacist says she was closing for the night when she was assaulted and thrown to the ground by two men who demanded drugs and cash.
-
Barrie park revamped with new inclusive, accessible playground
Christmas came early in Barrie as a rare new inclusive and accessible playground was added to the revamping of Painswick Park.
Saskatoon
-
Air Canada suspending flights to Calgary from YXE and YQR
Starting in mid-January Air Canada will no longer be offering direct flights to and from Calgary for the province's two biggest airports.
-
Saskatoon business too late to appeal 170 per cent tax increase: City
A Saskatoon business owner is taking his tax fight to city council over what he calls a "tax overassessment error."
-
'I’m not getting anywhere': Mom grows more frustrated with rodent issue in Sask Housing building
A Saskatoon mother living in a subsidized apartment is still battling with Sask Housing over a rodent infestation in her building, but she’s not backing down.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern Ontario
A 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Don't call 911 to complain about where neighbours throw snow: police
Timmins is under a fresh new blanket of snow this week and police are issuing a reminder to the public not to call 911 with complaints about how neighbours are managing their snow clearing.
-
Greenhouse on Nipissing First Nation will help address lettuce shortage
Nipissing First Nation is eagerly awaiting the launch of a new greenhouse project. The Mnogin Greenhouse, located on Jocko Point Road, will be open next year and will grow lettuce and other leafy greens.