Large power outage affects thousands on Vancouver Island

Victoria -

Nearly 5,000 BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island lost power on Friday afternoon.

The bulk of the outages are in the Parksville and Courtenay areas, according to a BC Hydro update around 2:30 p.m.

The energy provider says that roughly 2,181 customers lost power in Errington and Coombs, just south of Parksville, around at 2:29 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still under investigation, and a BC Hydro crew is expected to arrive in the area just after 3:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people lost power in the Courtenay area on Friday afternoon, as well as nearby Hornby Island.

Almost the entirety of Hornby Island is without power, with approximately 1,282 customers affected by the outage.

According to the BC Hydro website, the outage was caused by a tree falling down across hydro wires. A repair crew has been assigned to the outage, though no estimated time for when they would arrive was posted as of roughly 3 p.m. Friday.

Crews will be working to restore an outage affecting 1,282 customers on Hornby Island. Updates will be posted here: https://t.co/NtDBroviG9 pic.twitter.com/WLmcac9jhn — BC Hydro (@bchydro) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 BC Hydro customers between Courtenay and Merville are without power Friday afternoon.

This outage is still under investigation, though a BC Hydro crew is slated to arrive in the area by early Friday afternoon.

Near the southern tip of the island, pockets of outages are being reported by BC Hydro.

Some of the largest outages in the region include an outage in Sidney, where a downed wire has knocked out power to 125 customers, and on nearby Pender Island, where approximately 298 people have lost power.

In total, 4,991 are without power on Vancouver Island and nearby Gulf Islands as of roughly 3 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.