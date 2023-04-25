Large fire destroys wood shop: Saanich Fire Department

Emergency crews responded to a large fire in Saanich, near Elk and Beaver Lakes Tuesday afternoon.

Saanich Fire Department says it was called to a “significant structure fire” in the 4000-block of Elk Lake Road.

The huge plume of smoke from the blaze could be seen throughout the capital region.

“We did have extensive propane explosions initially when we first arrived, but nothing at this point,” Jerry Tomljenovic of Saanich Fire tells CTV News.

“We’re just going to continue mopping up, putting out hot spots, fires and whatnot and we should have everything wrapped up within a couple hours,” he says.

A large shop filled with wood was destroyed, but fire crews say no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and BC Hydro also responded to the scene. Crews asked the public to avoid the area of Interurban and West Saanich roads while they worked.