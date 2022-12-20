Langford set to prohibit removal of large trees with bylaw, fines

The City of Langford is poised to approve a new bylaw prohibiting the removal of large trees within the municipality.

The bylaw passed three readings at a special council meeting Monday and will be considered for adoption at another special council meeting Wednesday afternoon.

If approved, the bylaw will take effect immediately and impose heavy fines on anyone who cuts down a tree with a trunk diameter larger than 20 centimetres at a height of 1.4 metres from the ground.

The bylaw is "being implemented as a direct response to multiple property owners who have removed trees without seeking the required approvals – trees which may have been retained through existing city processes," the municipality said in a statement Tuesday.

The city says the move is a temporary measure meant to protect trees until the city council can consult with the public and adopt a "comprehensive tree management strategy."

If approved, the bylaw is expected to remain in place for up to six months and will apply to all properties in Langford.

"Council has heard from the public that too many trees are coming down due to development," Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson said in a statement Tuesday.

"This bylaw will allow council time to review all options and consult with the public. This bylaw implementation is the direct result of some property owners not adhering to the existing process around tree removal in Langford," the mayor added.

"It is unfortunate that council had to bring this bylaw in to place to respond to multiple property owners who have acted outside of the existing development process that allows for the removal of trees. Those actions resulted in the need for this bylaw to be implemented so that the system is respected and adhered to."

Anyone found in breach of the bylaw could be fined $1,000 per tree and council could seek a minimum of $5,000 per tree in additional compensation through the courts, according to the municipality.

Dangerous trees and trees that are authorized for removal in accordance with city permits or with provincial authorization are exempted from the bylaw.