Langford's newest park named in honour of two men who died fighting fire in 1967

A new city park in Langford, B.C., has been named after two firefighters who died while attending a nearby fire on Skirt Mountain more than 50 years ago.

During the summer of 1967, Vancouver Island was experiencing an extremely hot and dry summer.

Two pilots, Alex Davidson and Robert Moore, were piloting a Canso water bomber stationed in Prince George, B.C., when a decision was made to reposition the plane at Patricia Bay off Vancouver Island.

"Because it was getting quite hot on the island and there was a lot of fires," said Craig Davidson, the son of Alex Davidson.

Firefighter Alex Davidson, who died in the firefighting plane crash in 1967, is shown. (City of Langford)

As the pair approached the island, a report came in of a large brushfire that had broken out on the side of Skirt Mountain.

"Entering the fighting of that fire, they clipped a tree," said Davidson.

The plane was sent crashing into the side of the mountain, killing both men instantly.

"I was just turning 16 at the time," said the pilot's son.

A photo taken on July 16, 1967, shows the plane as it crashed into Skirt Mountain in Langford, B.C. (City of Langford)

Davidson has only visited the crash site once.

"The crash site is just over there," he said, as he pointed across the Bear Mountain Parkway in Langford. "It’s not very far, within a kilometre of here."

'DON'T WANT TO FORGET'

Langford's newest park is located where Davidson was standing. It was unveiled on Tuesday at 1851 Bear Mountain Parkway.

The Flying Firemen Park was named in honour of those two men who lost their lives 55 years ago.

"It’s to bring closure to it almost, in a sense, but also to educate the public about the sacrifices that these people have made and the people that protect our community," said Langford Mayor Stew Young at the unveiling Tuesday.

The new Flying Firemen Park in Langford, B.C., is pictured. (CTV News)

It’s a gesture that is not lost on current Langford firefighters who were in attendance for the park's ribbon-cutting.

"I’m super thrilled that the city has honoured the memory of these two brave individuals that gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect lives and property," said Langford Fire Rescue Chief Chris Aubrey.

"You know, even though it was 55 years ago, we don’t want to forget what they did," he said.

The park, which is the size of more than two football fields, is now officially open.

"I’m thrilled and so is the rest of the family," said Davidson. "We’re just really grateful to Langford who named a park after our father, it’s very touching."