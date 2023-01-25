Langford humanitarian group bringing medical supplies on next Ukraine trip

The first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated including a Jaws of Life. (CTV) The first trip in late June focused on feeding those displaced by the war. This trip will focus on medical supplies, currently housed at the Langford Fire Hall. As well, an assortment of fire rescue equipment will be donated including a Jaws of Life. (CTV)

