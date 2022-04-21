Langford group seeks to replace long-standing mayor and council
A new citizens' group in Langford, B.C., says it is putting together a slate of candidates to run against the mayor and council in the October municipal election.
Langford Now says it will field candidates who can do a better job of balancing the city's rapid development with social and environmental considerations.
"We've been hearing from so many people that they’re frustrated with traffic, construction noise and the loss of green space. People are ready for a new vision in Langford,” said Langford Now representative Corrina Craig.
"Langford Now is excited to support candidates for mayor and council who believe in thoughtful and balanced development with meaningful and genuine community consultation," Craig added.
Mayor Stew Young was first elected to council in 1992, when Langford was incorporated as an independent municipality. He was elected mayor the following year and has served through seven elections since.
Young has not yet announced whether he will stand for an eighth term on Oct. 15.
He said Wednesday that the current council is fulfilling its duty to Langford residents, but he welcomes the challenge from the new citizens' group.
Langford Now says it has 50 residents signed up to its cause and will support independent candidates who align with its members on civic issues.
"It is possible to find a balanced approach to development and we should embrace this opportunity to come together as a whole community and evolve Langford in a truly unique, innovative and forward-looking way," said Kristen Awram, another Langford Now member.
