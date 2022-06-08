Langford 'distraction theft' may be linked to Saanich crimes

Police are searching for this man who's believed to be involved in a "distraction theft" in Langford, B.C. (West Shore RCMP) Police are searching for this man who's believed to be involved in a "distraction theft" in Langford, B.C. (West Shore RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario