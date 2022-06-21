Langford buys up 1.35 acres of downtown land to expand Veterans Memorial Park

The City of Langford, B.C., is expanding its central downtown park after buying up more than an acre of land previously owned by the Goldstream Masonic Lodge.

The 1.35-acre parcel, which includes 679 Goldstream Ave. and three adjoining lots at 2815 Aldwynd Rd., 678 Fairway Ave. and 680 Fairway Ave., is adjacent to the existing Veterans Memorial Park, which will now expand onto the new city-owned plots.

The city did not announce the purchase price for the land when it announced the acquisition Tuesday, but the municipality says the land was paid for with development funding at no additional cost to taxpayers.

The expansion will double the size of Veterans Memorial Park once completed in 2024, the city said.

"The additional one acre of parkland in downtown Langford will provide Langford residents with more greenspace and creates another area for public markets and events," Mayor Stew Young said in a statement Tuesday.

"The expansion of Veterans Memorial Park will give community organizations, such as the Langford Legion, a place to hold notable events like Remembrance Day," he added. "This project is another example of council’s commitment to adding more greenspace in Langford for all to enjoy."

The expansion work will require the closure of a portion of Aldwynd Road to integrate the land into the existing park when the work begins in 2023, according to the city.

All of the mature trees on the expanded park site will remain in place, including a large sequoia tree next to the Masonic lodge, which will continue to be the focus of the city's annual holiday light display, the city said.

The Masons say they will relocate their hall to a new building on Bryn Maur Road, with construction set to begin in the coming months.