Langford, B.C., to host North American Olympic rugby sevens qualifier
Canada will have home-field advantage for this summer's Rugby Americas North Sevens, which serves as the regional qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
The tournament is scheduled for Aug. 19-20 in Langford, B.C., at Starlight Stadium, which hosted HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stops for six years (2015 to 2019 and 2022) before the women's event was wrapped into the Canada Sevens in Vancouver this year.
Rugby Americas North (RAN) is the governing body for rugby union in the North American continental region and serves as one of World Rugby's six regional unions.
Teams finishing in the top four of the overall standings World Rugby Sevens Series this season automatically qualify for Paris 2024. The rest will have to qualify via regional competitions like the one in Langford.
The winner of the RAN men's qualifier will book their ticket to the Olympics while the second- and third-place teams advance to a final qualification tournament.
The top women's team will also qualify for Paris, unless in the unlikely event that both Canada and the U.S. pre-qualify, in which case the top team from the regional qualifier goes through to a final qualification tournament.
New Zealand currently leads the men's World Series standings, ahead of Argentina, France, Fiji and Australia. The Canadian men stand 14th -- in the relegation zone given the men's core field is being trimmed to 12 teams from 16 next season to align with both the women's structure and the Olympic field.
The 15th-ranked core team following the penultimate round May 12-14 in Toulouse, France, will be relegated. The teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th after Toulouse will enter a four-team relegation playoff together with the Challenger Series 2023 winners at the 11th and final round of the World Series on May 20-21 in London.
Both men and women are competing in Hong Kong this weekend. There are three men's and one women's event left after Hong Kong.
New Zealand also tops the women's overall standings, followed by Australia, the U.S. and France. The Canadian women are eighth.
“RAN is excited to be staging the 2023 senior men's and women's sevens event at Starlight Stadium in Langford," RAN president George Nicholson said in a statement. “Not only is it a fitting venue for the most prestigious event in our region this year, but it will also provide our unions who do not compete on the HSBC Sevens circuit with a glimpse of what it is like at the next level."
Both the Canadian men and women made it to the Tokyo Olympics by way of the RAN qualifier. The Canadian men went on to finish eighth in Japan while the women, bronze medallists at the 2016 Rio Olympics, placed ninth.
The U.S. men and women both finished sixth in Tokyo.
Mexico and Jamaica sent their men’s and women’s sides to the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco, but failed to make the Tokyo field.
RAN's membership currently consists of Canada, the U.S., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turks and Caicos Islands.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Two more bodies have been retrieved from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, bringing the total number of victims to eight. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
Trudeau defends appointment of cabinet minister's sister-in-law as interim ethics commissioner
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the appointment of senior Liberal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc's sister-in-law as Canada's interim ethics commissioner.
Gwyneth Paltrow scores court win that means more than her $1 countersuit
Gwyneth Paltrow 's motivation to go to trial to fight a lawsuit accusing her of sending a fellow skier “absolutely flying” at a posh Utah ski resort in 2016 was about vindication. She got it when a jury found her not at fault in the collision, granting her exactly the $1 she sought in her countersuit
The Laundress issues new recall after carcinogen found in fabric conditioners
Luxury detergent brand The Laundress has announced another recall of its products after discovering a known carcinogen in its line of fabric conditioners.
A 106-year-old from the Philippines is Vogue's oldest ever cover model
Vogue Philippines has revealed Apo Whang-Od as the cover star of its April issue, a move that makes the 106-year-old tattoo artist from the Philippines the oldest person ever to appear on the front of Vogue.
'Rust' set manager convicted in death of cinematographer
Dave Halls, first assistant director on Western "Rust, was sentenced on Friday for the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking the first conviction for the 2021 fatality which shook Hollywood.
Andrew Tate to leave Romanian jail, put under house arrest
Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who has spent months in a Romanian jail on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, has won an appeal to replace his detention with house arrest, an official said Friday.
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be arraigned Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said Friday, his formal surrender and arrest presenting the historic, shocking scene of a former U.S. commander in chief forced to stand before a judge.
Vancouver
-
Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear Pride warm-up jersey, coach says
Coach Rick Tocchet says Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko won't wear a themed warm-up jersey when Vancouver hosts its annual Pride night on Friday.
-
'Just a sweetheart': Emaciated dog tied to railing with note finds forever home, BC SPCA says
An emaciated dog that was found abandoned in downtown Prince George earlier this year has now found his forever home, according to the BC SPCA.
-
IHIT releases photos of suspects sought after murder of former doctor in West Vancouver
Homicide investigators have released photos of a pair of suspects believed to be connected to the fatal stabbing of a former doctor in West Vancouver earlier this month.
Edmonton
-
Former Alberta cabinet minister cited by law society for alleged misconduct
A former Alberta cabinet minister has been cited by the province's law society for alleged professional misconduct.
-
'People are coming from far and wide': Hundreds line up for Crumbl Cookie opening in Edmonton
When American cookie company Crumbl Cookie opened its first Canadian store in Edmonton on Friday, the lineup for the store stretched across the strip mall.
-
No gun found at Health Sciences/Jubilee LRT station despite initial report: police
A person reportedly carrying a gun was the reason LRT service on Edmonton's Capital and Metro lines stopped during Friday's morning commute.
Toronto
-
'The sweetest guy that I knew': Oshawa pawn shop employee gunned down outside store
Details are starting to emerge about the man fatally shot in the parking lot outside an Oshawa pawn shop late Thursday evening.
-
10-year-old boy dead after chain-reaction crash on QEW
A 10-year-old boy is dead following a chain-reaction crash on the QEW. The highway was closed for several hours as police worked to piece together exactly what happened.
-
Accused John Tory egger charged with mischief
The individual who allegedly threw eggs at former Toronto Mayor John Tory’s office in February is now facing charges.
Calgary
-
Calgary man killed in crash near High River, Alta.
Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2A south of Calgary.
-
Calgary Hitmen's Fiddler-Schultz nominated for Humanitarian of the Year award
Calgary Hitmen team captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz has not only been successful on the ice, but he's performed exceptionally off it.
-
WestJet pilots to launch strike authorization vote as negotiations fizzle
The union representing WestJet pilots will launch a strike authorization vote Monday as contract talks with management drag on, the Air Line Pilots Association said Friday.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M.
WATCH LIVE AT 4 P.M. | Akwesasne: Two more bodies found in St. Lawrence River, bring total dead to eight
Two more bodies have been retrieved from the St. Lawrence River in Akwesasne, bringing the total number of victims to eight. The people whose bodies were recovered Thursday and Friday consisted of two families of Romanian and Indian origins who were likely trying to enter the U.S. illegally, police said Friday.
-
Father of Old Montreal fire victim launches $22M lawsuit
A father of one of the seven victims of the deadly Old Montreal fire is suing Airbnb and the owner of the building that burned down for $22 million.
-
Hydro-Quebec: rates increase on Saturday, capped at 3%
Hydro-Québec annual indexation of its electricity rates will take effect this Saturday, capped at 3 per cent. The Crown corporation says that for residential customers, the monthly impact of the 3 per cent increase would be $2.28 for a five-and-a-half dwelling, $4.27 for a 111-square-metre home, $5.65 for a 158-square-metre home and $6.97 for a 207-square-metre home.
Atlantic
-
'Nova Scotians' sense of safety was rocked': RCMP failures dominate inquiry's final report into 2020 mass shooting
A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia's April 2020 mass shooting.
-
N.S. doctor denies alleged negligence in case of woman who died after long ER wait
A doctor named in a lawsuit after a Nova Scotia woman died in hospital following a long wait to see a physician has denied allegations from the family that he failed in his duties.
-
Trudeau in Moncton area Friday for three events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in the Greater Moncton area Friday for three separate events.
Winnipeg
-
'Waking up to a really bad dream': Manitoba communities mourn four teenagers killed in crash
Two Manitoba communities are in mourning following the deaths of four teenagers in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.
-
'I don't feel right paying that money': Winnipeg man fighting phone bill exceeding $3,000
A Winnipeg parent is fighting to have his child's phone bill lowered after it was 10 times higher than normal.
-
Zellers to open in Winnipeg next week
The wait is finally over for Winnipeggers who have been wanting to see Zellers make a return to the city.
Kitchener
-
Inquest jury rules Beau Baker’s death a suicide
The inquest jury found that Beau Baker, 20, died by suicide with the cause of death being a gunshot wound in the torso.
-
Planned growth at YKF this summer not possible after four planes repossessed: Flair
Flair Airlines says the seizure of four of its aircraft earlier this month means it won’t be able to increase the number of passengers travelling through Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF) this spring and summer as planned.
-
Police find 6 bodies, including 1 child, in St. Lawrence River
The bodies of six people, including one child, were found in the St. Lawrence River Thursday afternoon after an air search involving the Canadian Coast Guard, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police said.
Regina
-
'It’s bullying': Regina TikTok account faces backlash for sharing videos of vulnerable people in crisis
Videos posted on TikTok showing people in Regina in the midst of mental health crises show the stigma still attached to addictions, advocates say.
-
Federal minimum wage, taxes on alcohol: Here's what's changing in Canada April 1
The federal minimum wage is increasing from $15.55 per hour to $16.65, and taxes are going up on gas and alcohol nationwide starting April 1.
-
'Utilizing the tools available': Province's plan is to reduce surgical backlog by 240 patients
The province says they have a plan to reduce Saskatchewan’s surgery waitlist by 240 people.
Barrie
-
Orillia, Ont. subcontractor faces 21 charges in human trafficking investigation
Police arrested a Simcoe County man and charged him with 11 counts of human trafficking and 10 counts of material benefits in trafficking of persons.
-
Driver charged with impaired after rolling car: OPP
A 20-year-old man is charged with drunk driving after police say he rolled his vehicle in Caledon.
-
Woman and boy, 15, charged with drug trafficking in Orillia
Provincial police say officers found the 15-year-old boy with drugs and a large amount of cash.
Saskatoon
-
'Learn to live with this': Humboldt focuses on future 5 years after bus crash
Kevin Garinger says it feels like the passage of time is inexplicable. The five years since a deadly bus crash changed his city, his hockey team and his life sometimes feel like a lifetime. Other times it feels like yesterday.
-
Defence attempts to raise doubts during final day of arguments in Saskatoon murder trial
All evidence and testimony has been presented in the case against a man accused of first-degree murder in his girlfriend's death.
-
Some in Saskatoon 'flat out' refusing delivery of city's new green waste bins
Some Saskatoon residents have been refusing to accept the green carts when they’re delivered by the city, but that won’t save them from a monthly fee.
Northern Ontario
-
Six arrested, 2.7 kilos cocaine seized in massive drug bust in Sudbury, GTA
Ontario's guns and gangs team says with the help of police in Sudbury and Durham, it has disrupted a large drug trafficking operation, seizing 2.7 kilograms of cocaine and arresting six.
-
Northern Ont. man receives lifetime hunting ban, fined $5,000 for grouse stash
A northern Ontario man has been banned from licenced hunting and fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to having more than six times the legal limit of grouse and obstructing conservation officers.
-
Buyer found for insolvent Springer Aerospace, would keep Sault Ste. Marie business operating
Pending court and debtor approval, a buyer has been found for Springer Aerospace in Sault Ste. Marie, which declared insolvency late last year.