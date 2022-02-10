Langford, B.C. ranked 3rd fastest growing city in Canada

Vancouver Island has long been known as one of the most desirable places to live in Canada. Now, Vancouver Island's very own Langford is being deemed as the third fastest growing city in the country.

Statistics Canada census data shows Langford’s population skyrocketed from roughly 35,000 in 2016, to 46,000 last year: a 31.8 per cent increase.

Mayor Stew Young says the city has come a long way in only a couple of decades.

He says it was once a city scant on housing and employment opportunities. But, investments in new recreation centres, new sidewalks, and new homes are on Young’s list of things drawing people to the area.

"The majority of them just move there because they like Langford, and that’s the place where they want to raise their family," he said.

As the municipality continues to grow, Young says the city is starting to make plans for the future.

"We’re pretty full and getting near our urban containment boundaries, so what we’re doing now is we’re going denser in the core and we’re going to build a new modern city," he said.

ALSO ON THE RISE

In Tofino, population is also growing. Statistics Canada says the population there has risen by about 500 people since 2016.

Jennifer Heckert, a Tofino realtor, says many people moving to Tofino are coming from Vancouver, Whistler, and the Lower Mainland.

"COVID has provided an opportunity for people to choose lifestyle over where they are forced to live because of their placement close to work," she said.

Heckert adds that she hopes infrastructure can keep up with the growth.

"Tofino was created as a small town. We have parking issues, water issues, […] and we have long-term housing issues," she said.

Still, Heckert says new residents are welcome home.

ON THE DECLINE

Meanwhile, some other Vancouver Island communities seem to be shrinking. Esquimalt, Port Hardy, and Oak Bay saw a 100 to 200 person drop each.

An assistant professor at McGill University, Ananya Tina Banerjee, believes this could be due to a lack of economic opportunities.

"Housing is also a serious crisis in many areas, that’s not affordable," she said.