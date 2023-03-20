Langford assistant fire chief dies after battle with cancer

Firefighters and city officials are mourning the death of Langford's assistant fire chief following his battle with cancer.

Lance Caven joined the fire service as a volunteer in 1991 and moved into a career position in 2002.

He was named the city's assistant fire chief in 2017 and served in that role ever since.

"He dedicated his life to preventing fires and saving lives, and will always be remembered for his love and passion for firefighting and fire prevention," the City of Langford said in a statement Monday.

"He will be greatly missed, and his legacy will remain in our hearts forever."

Flags in Langford will be lowered in Caven's honour.

His family and members of Langford Fire Rescue are asking for privacy and space to grieve, the city said.