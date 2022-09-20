Land Conservancy of B.C. receives largest-ever donation from single estate

The Land Conservancy of British Columbia has received a donation valued at more than $8.8 million, its largest ever.

The donation was a bequest of three adjacent properties in the Blenkinsop Valley, as well as funds to maintain the properties in perpetuity and a $40,000 gift to Abkhazi Garden.

It was donated by the estate of Joan Alston-Stewart.

The three properties are located near Blenkinsop Lake and the Lochside Trail in Saanich, B.C., spanning more than eight acres of wetland, Garry oak, and Douglas fir habitat.

"We are incredibly grateful for her generous donation and look forward to safeguarding the three properties she left in our care," said the conservancy's executive director, Cathy Armstrong.

Alston-Stewart donated the property to protect the urban greenspace surrounding her home for birds and other wildlife, according to the Land Conservancy of B.C.

"Urban greenspace is vital and the Land Conservancy really exists because of the need to protect these small pockets of urban greenspace," said Armstrong.

"It might look very green in the surrounding neighbourhood, but we have to look at forever, so Joan is making sure that this stays like this for future generations."

The three locations – 1074 Donwood Drive (4.94 acres), 4386 Lochside Drive (2.14 acres), and 4394 Lochside Drive (1 acre) – each consist of single- or dual-family dwellings with significant greenspace and were the original location of the Lohbrunner nursery and greenhouse.

The assessed values of the land and buildings of the three properties combined total more than $5.3 million, according to the Land Conservancy of B.C.