Ladysmith unveils Every Child Matters and Remembrance crosswalks

The Town of Ladysmith recently unveiled two crosswalks: one that recognizes victims and survivors of residential schools, and another to honour veterans.

The Every Child Matters crosswalk is painted orange and is decorated with white eagle feathers, which represent strength, healing and protection.

"There's still a lot that has to be done from the past histories," says Duck Paterson, a Town of Ladysmith councillor. "And we want to be a part of moving forward in a good way with our First Nations neighbours."

The “Ladysmith Remembers” crosswalk is painted blue with red poppies.

"We wouldn't be standing here today doing what we are doing if we didn't have the veterans," added Paterson.

Both are located in the heart of Ladysmith at the intersection of Gatacre Street and First Avenue and are joined by an earlier painted rainbow crosswalk. The rainbow crosswalk did however get repainted to include representation of the intersex community.

The crosswalks were designed by the Art Council of Ladysmith.

The new "Ladysmith Remembers" crosswalk.