Ladysmith RCMP arrest man after stabbing sends security guard to hospital

Mounties say a man has been arrested after a security guard was hospitalized in a stabbing in Ladysmith, B.C., on Wednesday.

The Ladysmith RCMP say the security guard was checking out what appeared to be an open fire on private forestry land near the intersection of Cameron Road and Timberland Road around noon when the stabbing occurred.

"Following the check, an altercation occurred between the suspect and the security guard, resulting in the security guard being assaulted and stabbed," said Mounties in a release Friday.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect in the stabbing was located and arrested on Thursday.

The suspect, identified as a 66-year-old man from Nanaimo, has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Duncan on May 16.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Ladysmith RCMP at 250-245-2215.