Ladysmith Light Up and parade returns after years of pandemic cancellations

The beloved Ladysmith Light Up festival and parade is returning to the Mid-Island community this year, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.

This year's light up will take place on Nov. 24 and run until Jan. 8.

The light-up will begin on Thursday at 3 p.m. with an artisan fair and Christmas craft station at Aggie Hall, located at 1110 1st Ave.

Street vendors and entertainment will then began at 4 p.m. in the area, followed by stage entertainment from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., the big moment will arrive. Santa will visit Ladysmith and all of the 1st Avenue holiday lights will turn on.

Before the pandemic, the event drew an average of 25,000 people to the town each year to watch more than 200,000 holiday lights fire on at once.

After the light up at 6:30 p.m., the annual parade will begin. The parade, which includes floats and trucks outfitted with Christmas lights, will drive down 1st Avenue through to Aggie Hall.

This year's Ladysmith Light Up festival will be the first time the festival has taken place since 2019. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.