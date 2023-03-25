Lack of staff leads to more BC Ferries cancellations

The Coastal Celebration vessel is pictured. (BC Ferries) The Coastal Celebration vessel is pictured. (BC Ferries)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario