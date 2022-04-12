'L' driver slapped with 3-month ban after Oak Bay police spot woman putting bumper into car

Oak Bay police say a new driver has had her licence suspended for 90 days after an officer reportedly saw her trying to put her "newly fallen off" bumper into the backseat of her car.

Police say the incident occurred just after midnight on Wednesday in the 1100-block of Beach Drive.

When the officer asked the driver what had happened, she reportedly told them that the bumper came off when she struck a rock.

Police say the woman was displaying signs of impairment, and was asked to take a breath test.

The testing device displayed a fail sign, according to police, and the driver was handed a 90-day driving ban, and had her vehicle impounded for 30 days.

The responding officer also learned that the driver only had a "learners licence," so she was handed six additional tickets, including one for driving without a supervisor, driving with too many passengers, driving past midnight, having blood alcohol content above 0 – which is prohibited for L drivers – driving without due care, and failing to display an L sign.