Kelowna RCMP searching for missing Vancouver Island teen

Police are searching for missing Vancouver Island man Ivan Glaim-Frank: (Kelowna RCMP) Police are searching for missing Vancouver Island man Ivan Glaim-Frank: (Kelowna RCMP)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener