Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
Police say that a local couple who were kayaking off Tsehum Harbour grew concerned after they spotted a Zodiac boat circling in the water without anyone on board.
Shortly after, the couple spotted a man "face down" in the water who appeared to be unresponsive.
The kayakers quickly pulled the man from the water and alerted a nearby sailboat to call for assistance, police say.
The man was then taken to shore where first responders were waiting, including officers with the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, local firefighters and paramedics, Parks Canada staff, and members of the U.S. Coast Guard.
The first responders performed CPR and the man was resuscitated, police say. He's now in stable condition, according to the RCMP.
"The Sidney/North Saanich RCMP is grateful to all of those who assisted in rescuing this man. Had it not been for the quick actions of all involved this man likely would not have survived," said Cpl. Andres Sanchez in a statement Wednesday.
"This is an example for the public on the importance of wearing and having access to personal flotation devices while operating watercraft," he added.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police to review investigation of alleged sex assault following Hockey Canada event
Police in London, Ont., have ordered an internal review of their investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver council OKs next step in 2030 Olympic bid
A Vancouver council committee has voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four Indigenous nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.
-
Hells Angels investigation leads to charges against members of 'support club' called Throttle Lockers: B.C. gang unit
A years-long investigation into an alleged "support club" for a British Columbia chapter of the Hells Angels resulted in several drug-related charges, police say.
-
Vancouver crash leaves 5-year-old girl in critical condition
Police in Vancouver are on the scene of a collision that they say has left a child seriously injured.
Edmonton
-
Fatal crash closes section of Highway 21 southeast of Edmonton
A crash on Highway 21 between Township Roads 470 and 474 northwest of Camrose Wednesday morning was fatal, RCMP say.
-
Sudden death in Grande Prairie neighbourhood leads to police presence
Mounties in Grande Prairie are notifying residents that they may see a police presence in the Signature Falls area on Wednesday as they investigate a sudden death.
-
Alberta UCP confirms 3 candidates in leadership race as clock ticks down on deadline
Alberta’s United Conservative Party has confirmed three candidates for its leadership race as the clock ticks down on the deadline for applications.
Toronto
-
Nickel-sized hail, wild winds could hit southern Ontario as potentially 'damaging' storm approaches
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of southern Ontario as storms with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds approach the region.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
-
Ontario company hiring work-from-home 'chief candy officer' with $100K salary
An Ontario candy company is looking to hire a remote ‘chief candy officer’ and the position could come with a six-figure salary.
Calgary
-
Suspect approached other homes before being shot by Calgary police: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog has released new information on an incident in Coventry Hills on Sunday night that ended with a man being shot by Calgary police.
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Morley Community School students develop clothing line
The hoodies and tee shirts that five Morley students designed are not only popular with classmates but have found a market with tourists and residents from Lake Louise to Calgary.
Montreal
-
Quebec to give health-care workers double pay if they work overtime
As the province wades through the seventh wave of COVID-19, Quebec is set to bring back bonuses for health-care workers who work overtime starting on Friday, CTV News has confirmed.
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Former CJAD broadcaster Dave Fisher dies at 71
Former long-time CJAD 800 broadcaster Dave Fisher has died at age 71.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Maritime students 'in dire need' as inflation continues to soar
Rising inflation is forcing Maritime students, already on a tight budget, to make some difficult financial decisions.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
-
Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
-
Neighbours beg for safety improvements after hit and run fatality
Sharon O’Sullivan’s front yard was filled with emergency responders Tuesday night, after a vehicle struck four pedestrians walking in front of her home in the Grey County village of Eugenia, Ont.
Regina
-
Sask. women in labour may not have access to epidurals, health authority says
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
-
Regina man facing weapons charges and break and enter
A Regina man is facing several charges, including breaking and entering, following investigation into incidents on Sunday, as well as Tuesday morning.
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19
According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of Simcoe Muskoka
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for parts of Simcoe County today, including Barrie and Collingwood.
-
Proposed Barrie developments to be built to withstand severe weather
The builder of two proposed developments in Barrie plans to include hurricane straps in its homes following the devastation of last year's tornado.
-
Teen faces weapons and child pornography charges after Angus incident
A young teen faces a series of criminal charges, including weapons and child pornography-related offences, following an incident in Angus on Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-old
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.
-
Why Saskatoon could lose its 'only way' of monitoring COVID-19
The future of wastewater surveillance in Saskatoon is "tenuous at best," its principal researcher says.
-
Sask. women in labour may not have access to epidurals, health authority says
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Things to consider when getting married or living together at a later stage in life
While it is common for people to find love after divorce, separation or being widowed, there can be a lot of things to consider when it comes to protecting what you are bringing into a relationship when partnering with someone later in life, Anne-Marie Mediwake said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.