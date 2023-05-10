Juan de Fuca Marine Trail set to reopen with $1M in upgrades, more tent sites

Ahead of the reopening of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail next week, the British Columbia government says hikers will find a host of improvements along the 47-kilometre wilderness path this season.

Among the upgrades are the addition of 50 new elevated tent platforms spread across five backcountry campgrounds.

The wooden platforms provide a more comfortable camping experience during bad weather, while protecting sensitive habitat, according to the province.

Ten platforms have been added to each of the campgrounds at Mystic Beach, Bear Beach, Chin Beach, Little Kuitshe Creek and Payzant Creek. Two more food caches have also been installed at each campground.

Other improvements include approximately 600 metres of boardwalk, 20 new staircases and 19 new foot bridges between the Little Kuitshe Creek Campground and Parkinson Creek trailhead.

The total cost of the upgrades is $905,000, which the province calls the single largest investment in the Juan De Fuca Marine Trail in recent years.

Since 2019, the B.C. government has spent $2.1 million to build new bridges, boardwalks and other infrastructure along the popular multi-day hiking trail.

Part of a new boardwalk added to the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in 2023. (Province of B.C.)

"Camping and outdoor recreation is more popular than ever, which is why we are investing in the infrastructure that will enhance people's connection with B.C.'s beautiful natural spaces," George Heyman, B.C.'s environment minister, said in a release Wednesday.

"The new tent platforms, along with other significant upgrades along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in recent years, improve visitors' experiences while they enjoy this amazing backcountry hike that showcases the beauty and power of B.C.'s coast."

The Juan de Fuca Marine Trail winds along the rugged southwest coast of Vancouver Island and is subject to extreme weather conditions. The trail is scheduled to fully reopen on May 17 following the completion of trail upgrades between Little Kuitshe Creek campground and the Parkinson Creek trailhead.