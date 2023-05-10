Juan de Fuca Marine Trail set to reopen with $1M in upgrades, more tent sites
Ahead of the reopening of the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail next week, the British Columbia government says hikers will find a host of improvements along the 47-kilometre wilderness path this season.
Among the upgrades are the addition of 50 new elevated tent platforms spread across five backcountry campgrounds.
The wooden platforms provide a more comfortable camping experience during bad weather, while protecting sensitive habitat, according to the province.
Ten platforms have been added to each of the campgrounds at Mystic Beach, Bear Beach, Chin Beach, Little Kuitshe Creek and Payzant Creek. Two more food caches have also been installed at each campground.
Other improvements include approximately 600 metres of boardwalk, 20 new staircases and 19 new foot bridges between the Little Kuitshe Creek Campground and Parkinson Creek trailhead.
The total cost of the upgrades is $905,000, which the province calls the single largest investment in the Juan De Fuca Marine Trail in recent years.
Since 2019, the B.C. government has spent $2.1 million to build new bridges, boardwalks and other infrastructure along the popular multi-day hiking trail.
Part of a new boardwalk added to the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in 2023. (Province of B.C.)
"Camping and outdoor recreation is more popular than ever, which is why we are investing in the infrastructure that will enhance people's connection with B.C.'s beautiful natural spaces," George Heyman, B.C.'s environment minister, said in a release Wednesday.
"The new tent platforms, along with other significant upgrades along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail in recent years, improve visitors' experiences while they enjoy this amazing backcountry hike that showcases the beauty and power of B.C.'s coast."
The Juan de Fuca Marine Trail winds along the rugged southwest coast of Vancouver Island and is subject to extreme weather conditions. The trail is scheduled to fully reopen on May 17 following the completion of trail upgrades between Little Kuitshe Creek campground and the Parkinson Creek trailhead.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
Liberals limit remaining debate on gun control bill
The federal government passed a motion late Tuesday limiting how much time MPs have left to consider changes and debate Liberal gun control legislation Bill C-21 before it is sent to the Senate for a second round of scrutiny.
U.S. Rep. George Santos arrested on federal criminal charges
U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating key parts of his life story, has been indicted on charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied to Congress about his income and cheated his way into undeserved unemployment benefits, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.
Responding to a call for help, Oklahoma police officers discover a 'very upset goat'
Police officers in Oklahoma responding to a report of a person calling for help were surprised to discover the yelling came from a 'very upset goat.'
U.K. tabloid group admits it unlawfully gathered info on Harry
Prince Harry scored a victory at the outset of his first phone hacking trial Wednesday with the publisher of the Daily Mirror apologizing for unlawfully gathering information about him in its reporting that warrants some compensation.
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her US$5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility
Four months after a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot and wounded his teacher as she taught class, an attorney for the boy's mother said it still is not clear how the boy got the gun.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker deposits and withdraws millions into bank account prior to receivership
The owner of a B.C. mortgage company is facing several lawsuits from investors, accusing him of not repaying them.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says Canadians will be able to apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall.
-
B.C. teaching assistant told to quit OnlyFans or risk being fired
A Metro Vancouver education assistant has been ordered to “immediately cease” all online activity and remove all content from Instagram, TikTok and the adult subscription service OnlyFans.
Edmonton
-
Fire danger continues to be 'extreme' in most parts of province: Alberta government
The Alberta government says fire danger continues to be extreme in most of the province except the Rockies, where lower danger levels were expected.
-
Yellowhead County lifts evacuation order for Evansburg, keeps it for Wildwood
Yellowhead County is ending an evacuation order for Evansburg Wednesday morning.
-
Boy, 11, seriously injured when he was hit by driver in Edmonton crosswalk
An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital Tuesday night after he was hit by a person driving a vehicle while riding his scooter in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Man killed in wrong-way collision involving tractor trailer on Highway 410
A 30-year-old driver is dead after a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning in Brampton.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
-
Toronto police review sudden deaths for links to man charged in lethal product sale
Toronto police say they are reviewing sudden deaths that could be linked to an Ontario man accused of selling a lethal substance to people at risk of self-harm.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Calgary father struggling without provincial support for adult son with autism
A Calgary man says he has been left without answers from the province and is struggling financially to provide full-time care to his adult son, who is severely autistic.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
Montreal
-
Short-term rental crackdown: New Quebec bill sets $100K fine for illegal Airbnbs
Quebec has followed through on its promise to crack down short-term rentals and introduced a bill in the national assembly that would tighten the rules on platforms like Airbnb.
-
Health minister announces another plan to catch up on surgeries
Health Minister Christian Dube will announce another plan to catch up on surgeries on Wednesday.
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000, featured on Netflix series
In the fifth episode of the Netflix series 'King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," a Lewis Hamilton card belonging to a teen from Saguenay, Quebec winds up in an auction and sells for $900,000. He paid $50 for the pack the card came in.
Atlantic
-
Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday after talks break down
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire burns over 110 hectares in Nova Scotia’s Digby County
A wildfire in southwest Nova Scotia continues to burn but officials say it's no longer spreading.
-
Complaint filed about working conditions at Moncton school
A staff member at a school in Moncton, N.B., has filed a complaint with WorkSafeNB about working conditions inside the building.
Winnipeg
-
'It's not Amazon': Finance Minister defends remodel of women’s correctional centre beading program
Manitoba Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen says changes coming to a beading program at a Manitoba correctional centre are being ushered in to allow more people to access it and to increase safety at the facility
-
Manitoba officers capture second escaped inmate; both in custody
The Manitoba RCMP has captured and arrested the second escaped inmate from The Pas Correctional Facility.
-
ESPN’s Anderson apologizes for mocking Whitecloud’s name
ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor John Anderson apologized to Zach Whitecloud, a First Nation member in Canada, on Tuesday after comparing the Vegas Golden Knights defenseman’s last name to toilet paper the previous night.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Accused testifies at Kitchener murder trial
A man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend in Kitchener six years ago took the stand to testify in his own defense today.
-
'His priority was always students': WRDSB says trustee Fred Meissner has died
The Waterloo Region District School Board has announced the death of trustee Fred Meissner.
-
Camping challenge planned for Victoria Park in Kitchener
Local groups are planning an overnight camp in Kitchener’s Victoria Park to raise awareness about the unhoused community.
Regina
-
Regina city council to review recommendations from integrity commissioner following councillors' lawsuit against city manager
Regina city council will discuss a report on Wednesday by integrity commissioner Angela Kruk that says two city councillors violated the city’s code of ethics bylaw with an attempted lawsuit in 2022.
-
Regina man charged following alleged stabbing of 16-year-old girl: police
A 20-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing that left a 16-year-old girl with serious injuries, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.
-
Province facing pressure to drop 'snack tax' on certain grocery store items
The Saskatchewan government is facing pressure to drop the PST on grocery store items. The official Opposition says rotisserie chicken and prepackaged salads are food basics for many families.
Barrie
-
One dead after motorcycle crash in Bradford
A 53-year-old Bradford man has died after a collision Tuesday afternoon.
-
This is when Ontario will receive an emergency alert test today
Ontarians will hear emergency alerts ringing out on their phones today.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Caledon home destroyed after car crashes into garage, catches fire
Occupants of a Caledon home were able to escape without serious injuries after a car crashed into the house, caught fire, and caused a blaze that tore through the garage of the detached residence.
Saskatoon
-
Dozens of layoffs at Saskatoon company after losing contract to American firm
A Saskatoon company that makes rubber products from recycled tires had to layoff dozens of staff and shut down part of its operations on May 1.
-
Sask. community unites to battle fast-moving fire
It took a community effort to put out a fire in western Saskatchewan.
-
Manitoba officers capture second escaped inmate; both in custody
The Manitoba RCMP has captured and arrested the second escaped inmate from The Pas Correctional Facility.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault resident attacked after confronting thief, attempted murder charge laid
A 20-year-old Sault man is charged with attempted murder in the attack of a person who intervened after witnessing theft, police say.
-
Simcoe County senior drowns in northern Ontario lake despite having life jacket
A 79-year-old from New Tecumseth has drowned in a northern Ontario lake and now provincial police are investigating.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'His life was too short': Sandie Rinaldo shares, for the first time, the loss of her son
As a journalist, Sandie Rinaldo has always been reluctant to reveal too much to the viewers. But as she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, she is sharing publicly, for the first time, some of the tragedies that she's experienced in her personal life, including the death of her infant son.