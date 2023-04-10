Joke or harmful? Sooke sign elicits controversy

North Korean leader vows 'offensive' nuclear expansion

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to enhance his nuclear arsenal in more 'practical and offensive' ways as he met with senior military officials to discuss the country's war preparations in the face of his rivals' 'frantic' military exercises, state media said Tuesday.

