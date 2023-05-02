John Hillman, 104, begins his annual 104 laps around retirement home for charity

A well-known B.C. centenarian and Second World War veteran is resuming his astonishing fundraising efforts for children.

John Hillman, aged 104, is walking 104 laps around his retirement home in Oak Bay, east of Victoria, to raise money for Canadian charity Save the Children.

It's the third time that Hillman is raising money for Save the Children. Over the past three years, he's walked as many laps as his age for the charity, raising more than $330,000 for children.

This year, the 104-year-old hopes to raise $104,000.

Hillman started his fundraising efforts on Monday, and plans to walk all 104 laps over 10 days.

"Thank you very much to everybody for coming and giving me such a tremendous welcome," said Hillman, after arriving at the courtyard of his retirement home in a vintage car.

"I hope we are worthy of it," he said.

Supporters flanked the senior and cheered him on, as children connected to the charity accompanied him for part of his walk.

"The children need you very, very much," Hillman said.

As of Tuesday morning, his campaign has raised more than $28,500.

104-year-old John Hillman is pictured at the start of his fundraising walk for Save The Children. May 1, 2023. (CTV News)