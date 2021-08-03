VICTORIA -- A new two-day music festival is being planned for Langford's Starlight Stadium next month.

The inaugural All Ways Home festival will run on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, with seven performances scheduled for each day.

Headliners for the festival include popular local bands, including Current Swell, Jesse Roper, Fleeces, Jon and Roy, Snotty Nose Rez Kids and more.

"Given Victoria’s strong local music scene, All Ways Home leans on some of the fantastic homegrown talent the city has while pulling in some of Canada’s top acts to round out an exciting lineup that will bring music festivals back to the area post-covid," the festival said in a release Tuesday.

The all-ages festival is wheelchair accessible and will include food trucks, local beers and beverages, indoor washroom facilities, covered bleachers for shade and free bicycle lockup parking.

A non-stop shuttle service will also be set up for the festival, which will see multiple buses travelling between Victoria and Langford in the afternoon and evenings. Late-night shuttles will also be available at the end of each festival day.

"There will be many buses running to ensure low lineups and prompt service," said All Ways Home.

The pickup and drop-off locations will be announced closer to the festival start date. No vehicle parking will be available at the festival site, according to All Ways Home.

"It's going to be our return to music and the first music festival at this beautiful Starlight Stadium out in Langford," said Morgan Brooker with Top Shelf Productions.

"We're just looking to celebrate the return of live music and seeing some of the most amazing talent that the island has to offer," he said.

Brooker adds that music festival has been given the greenlight by Island Health, and that masks are recommended.

Tickets for the music festival go on sale online here starting Aug. 4.