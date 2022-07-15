'It went boom': 1 injured in Nanaimo boat fire

'It went boom': 1 injured in Nanaimo boat fire

The fire at Newcastle Marina had spread to a neighbouring vessel, causing significant damage, before it was contained by firefighters and bystanders. (CTV News) The fire at Newcastle Marina had spread to a neighbouring vessel, causing significant damage, before it was contained by firefighters and bystanders. (CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario