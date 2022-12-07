'It was terrifying': Fire destroys gas station, repair shop in Bowser, B.C.

It appears the fire started inside a vehicle that was parked in one of the service station's service bays and flames quickly spread throughout the building, threatening nearby homes. (David Moase) It appears the fire started inside a vehicle that was parked in one of the service station's service bays and flames quickly spread throughout the building, threatening nearby homes. (David Moase)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario