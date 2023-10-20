'It was a busy summer': Victoria cruise ship season to wrap after a banner year

Approximately 330 cruise ships visited Victoria this season, bringing with them roughly 850,000 passengers. Those visitors filled Victoria’s streets and spent money throughout the region.

“It was a busy summer,” said Damian Merino, general manager of the Bard and Banker pub. “Probably our busiest summer ever.”

For the pub, this summer’s numbers beat pre-pandemic levels thanks in part to a record-breaking cruise ship season.

“There was definitely an increase in tourism,” said Merino. “I think a lot of people were finally ready to just come out of their shells and get back out there.”

For Tally-Ho Carriage Tours, this year felt like some stability was brought back to the region's tourism sector.

“We were slightly up over last year, just slightly,” said Donna Freelander, owner of Tally-Ho Carriage Tours.

The pandemic lockdown, compounded by travel restrictions, nearly wiped out the 120-year-old business.

“Things were really tough,” said Freelander. “I’m actually really humbled to be able to stand here today and say we’re still operating.”

Clint and Bridgette Hutson were visiting Victoria for the first time this week, on vacation from Cincinnati. They spent the day wandering the Inner Harbour and were taken aback by what Victoria has to offer.

“It’s beautiful, absolutely gorgeous,” said Clint.

According to Destination Greater Victoria, the tourism sector as a whole is worth $2.3 billion to our local economy. The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says $153 million of that is a direct result of the cruise industry.

“The way I see the cruise business is it introduces 800,000 or more [people] to the destination, often for the first time,” said Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria. “Research demonstrates that over 60 per cent of them will come back on a land-based vacation.”

At the beginning of the season there were concerns that tough economic times could cause visitors to rein in their spending once they arrived.

According to Nursey, those concerns didn’t seem to materialize.

“What we’re finding is that consumers are prioritizing experiences over things. So for now, at least, travel is being prioritized, living life is being prioritized,” said Nursey. “Maybe that’s one of the changes coming out of the pandemic, that travel is more of a priority.”

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority expects to welcome roughly the same number of cruise ships next year. The final ship of 2023 will arrive at the end of this month.