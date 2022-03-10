'It's time to get back to work': Staff shortages in a post-COVID Victoria
Unemployment levels soared throughout the pandemic, and now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, many employers are having a hard time getting back to normal staffing levels.
Staff shortages mean an easy search for those seeking employment, with the addition of extra perks.
In response to staffing shortages, the University of Victoria and the Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce put on a hiring fair from March 9 to 10. The fair is geared towards part-time jobs for students, but chamber CEO Bruce Williams says there is something out there for everyone.
“There are thousands of jobs available in this economy right now.”
Williams attributes low staffing levels to early retirements, decreased immigration, and fewer students in town.
“Those who are unemployed could probably look around and have their pick of what they want to do, quite honestly, because pretty much everybody is hiring right now,” he said.
He adds that this includes cruise and tourism companies.
"It’s time to get back to work,” Williams said.
Downtown Victoria is quiet for now, but on April 6, a cruise ship will arrive with thousands of tourists. They’ll flood the city, ready to be entertained by tourist companies.
Anna Poustie, chair of the Victoria Cruise Industry Alliance, says the organization is holding a job fair on March 19 to fill 150 tourism jobs.
”We have to find a significant amount of employees in a difficult market,” Poustie said.
In a city-wide fight to hire employees, Poustie hopes higher wages will serve as an incentive as the cost of living surges.
